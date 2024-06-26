Inside one Waukesha woman's efforts to empower girls in Africa

Every item is important and deeply appreciated but the suitcase filled with feminine hygiene products is at the heart of Kelsey's mission to empower and protect young girls.

Kelsey Hill is the heart and soul behind Beyond Beauty for Survivors.

TMJ4 News Steph Brown and Kelsey Hill

She's using her business platform to help fight the targeting and manipulation of girls around the world.

Kelsey stresses women and girls in Uganda are being exploited on a daily basis because they don't have the simple protection of hygienic products like pads.

"We will be able to serve close to nine hundred individuals affected by extreme vulnerabilities in Uganda," says Kelsey Hill.

Steph Brown Steph with Kelsey Hill and Wendy Kleman at Sew Much More

The generosity of the Waukesha community coming together to donate countless volunteer hours to cut fabric, sew, and pack reusable pads will have reached far beyond the diligent hands of the Waukesha women who did all the sewing.

They gathered in a back room of Sew Much More in Waukesha.

Owner Wendy Kleman, says this was and amazing opportunity to not only help women here but also build community within the store. " Sometimes we get very focused on our own world, not realizing that its a bigger world out there," said Kleman.

Other suitcases are packed with school and medical supplies, shoes, clothes, and even gifts for Christmas for the little ones in the village orphanage.

Kelsey Hill says this work is her calling and while each trip is a blessing she's already planning for future opportunities to change the lives of women and girls around the world.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error