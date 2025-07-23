Inside Mark Murphy’s final days: The untold stories from his 18-year run with the Green Bay Packers

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Mark Murphy has been at the center of the NFL for nearly two decades as president and CEO of the Green Bay Packers, guiding the storied franchise through quarterback transitions, a Super Bowl victory, and the evolution of one of football's most iconic venues.

As Murphy prepares for retirement, he sat down with NBC 26 for a final conversation about his legacy, the challenges he's faced, and the moments that defined his 18-year tenure with the organization.

Mark Murphy on legacy, Lambeau, and leaving the Packers

"It may have to be the Super Bowl championship," Murphy said when asked what he's most proud of during his time leading the Packers. "You know we haven't played in the league and obviously worked as long as I have in the league, you realize how hard it is to win. It's hard to win in the NFL. It's really hard to win on a consistent basis and in the playoffs, and that was really a special year in 2010 where everything kind of came together."

Beyond championship glory, Murphy takes pride in how the organization has maintained Lambeau Field's historic character while preparing it for the future.

"I think the changes and improvements we've made to Lambeau Field, I think we've done it in a way where we haven't changed what makes Lambeau feel special, but we've modernized it," Murphy said.

Murphy also cherishes his role in the NFL Draft process, particularly the moment when he announced the selection of wide receiver Matthew Gold, the team's first receiver taken in the first round since 2002.

"I went off script, so and lots of time when I go off script, usually it doesn't go well," Murphy said. "I decided when I went up that I would start off by saying 'for the first time since 2002.' Our fans are so clued in, like immediately, they knew that we were gonna draft a wide receiver, and I think most of them probably knew it was Matthew Gold. It was fun to see the way the crowd reacted to it."

Leading through quarterback transitions has been one of Murphy's most significant challenges. He oversaw the handoff from Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers, and more recently, from Rodgers to Jordan Love.

"The Favre one was probably more challenging just because I was really early in my tenure," Murphy said. "He had retired and then changed his mind, and in the meantime, we'd made a commitment to Aaron Rodgers."

That decision ultimately proved successful, though Murphy acknowledges the bittersweet nature of the team's accomplishments during his tenure. Despite having two Hall of Fame quarterbacks and consistent playoff appearances, the Packers claimed just one Super Bowl victory.

"Sometimes the losses stick with you a little more than the wins, but that's what makes the NFL so special," Murphy reflected.

Beyond on-field performance, Murphy's vision extended to the development of Titletown, the mixed-use district surrounding Lambeau Field.

"We knew land around the stadium was valuable, and so we started buying up land around the stadium, not without really a specific thought on how we would use it," Murphy explained. "We wanted something a little more integrated into the community. That was how we started with Titletown."

The development features a unique centerpiece that reflects the organization's priorities.

"No private developer would put a full football field right in the middle of their development, but we wanted that. So that was what really made it something special," Murphy said.

As his retirement approaches, Murphy will soon be inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame, a recognition that he says is overwhelming.

"It's going to be overwhelming. It's just a tremendous honor," Murphy said. "I really believe it's the best job in all professional sports. The stability that we've had, I think Bob was president for almost 18 years. I will be president for 18 years, and I think Ed will probably be president for 18 years. That's pretty rare, but I think that's one of the reasons that we've had the kind of consistent success that we've had."

Looking back on his career, Murphy summed up his experience with gratitude: "You know, it's the old saying, if you have a job you love, you don't work a day in your life. I kind of feel that way."

