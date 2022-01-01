Inmate dies at hospital after found unresponsive in Kenosha County Jail

KENOSHA, Wisc. — A 25-year-old inmate of the Kenosha County Jail was pronounced dead at Froedtert South in Kenosha after he was found unresponsive in his jail cell earlier in the night.

At about 1:04 a.m., a correctional officer found the inmate after conducting cell checks. CPR was initiated and the inmate had to be transported from the Pre-Trial facility to the hospital after remaining unresponsive.

It appears as though the inmate died due to medical causes, according to a press release from the Kenosha Sheriff’s Department.

The inmate was from Kenosha and the name is being withheld at this time.

The death does not appear to be suspicious and did not involve any use of force by the correctional staff.

Investigators from the Racine County Sheriff’s Department responded to the Pre-Trial Facility to conduct the investigation based on an agreement between our two departments. The Racine County Sheriff’s Department will be the lead agency in the investigation

