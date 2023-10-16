Injured K-9 officer undergoes surgery; in serious but stable condition, sheriff's department says

A Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office K-9 officer that was shot during an incident Saturday morning is in serious but stable condition after a surgery, according to an update from authorities.

After being dispatched to a disturbance call with weapons in Fond du Lac Saturday morning, a sheriff's deputy exchanged gunfire with a man inside a vehicle, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

The man in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene and no law enforcement personnel or members of the public were hurt, the DOJ said.

A K-9 officer, however, was shot in the incident, the DOJ said.

The Sheriff's Office posted an update on the condition of the K-9 on Sunday on the Office's Facebook page:

"He is by no means out of the woods, but he’s a young, healthy, strong dog and his team of specialists are doing everything they can to help him. He was awake and alert enough this morning to recognize his deputy handler, and he even got to spend a little time gnawing on his favorite toy (a tennis ball) before surgery."

A yellow lab owned by one of the veterinary hospital technicians had a blood type match to the injured K-9, and the yellow lab donated blood to the officer K-9, which raised the K-9's blood counts to a level needed for surgery, the statement said.

