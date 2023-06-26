Infant dies, 23-year-old woman arrested for child neglect, Milwaukee police say

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police arrested a 23-year-old Milwaukee woman in connection to the death of a 4-month-old girl.

According to a statement from police, the incident happened near 23rd and Burnham around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, June 25. The child was found unresponsive and later declared deceased.

The woman was arrested for child neglect. Police are still investigating.

