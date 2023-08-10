Indoor pickleball location expanding to Milwaukee area

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Pickleball Kingdom is an indoor Pickleball franchise that initially began in Arizona.

With rising popularity, CEO, Ace Rodrigues hopes to expand his franchise to the northern state of Wisconsin, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

Although this new expansion isn’t verified, Rodrigues thinks Wisconsin is the “ideal location,” especially in the Milwaukee area of Brookfield.

Not only is expansion possible in Wisconsin, but also in Texas, Florida, Georgia, and Oklahoma, according to the Milwaukee Business Journal.

Pickleball Kingdom introduces a unique experience, allowing for “outdoor surfaces with all the indoor benefits,” according to their website.

TMJ4 The fastest-growing sport in America right now is pickleball. Good City Brewing on the East Side has a court that has become pretty popular in town.

The company, similar to a gym membership, offers different subscriptions for all Pickleball players ranging from $15 for a one-hour visit to a family plan at $190 a month. Any fan of pickleball can find their niche at these locations with their 15 courts and 38,000 square-foot facilities.

Pickleball Kingdom won’t be the first indoor pickleball courts available in the Milwaukee area, as Picklemall Inc. is also planning its Wisconsin expansion.

To make Milwaukee expansion possible, Pickleball Kingdom teamed up with Forbici Management Group with partners Greg Straub and Doug Dreigle who are excited about the move.

“Pickleball Kingdom will be the ultimate destination for players of all ages and skill levels to engage in this exciting sport and build lasting connections with the pickleball community,” states Straub and Dreigle in a press release.

