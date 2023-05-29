Indoor pickleball court 'Picklemall' slated to open in Milwaukee in 2024

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee pickleball players may soon have some new options when it comes to the number of courts available to play on.

According to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal, the company Picklemall wants to open 50 more locations in the U.S. in the next two years, including in Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee location is slated to open to the public within the next 12 months, according to CEO of Picklemall Inc. West Shaw and Picklemall founder Steve Kuhn.

Shaw says they are looking for space in Milwaukee or in the suburbs like Brookfield, Racine or Mequon.

Picklemall Rendering of inside a 'Picklemall' building.

Picklemall locations focus on converting existing big-box or strip mall spaces into indoor pickleball courts. The locations span between 20,000 and 105,000 square feet.

According to a news release, Picklemall locations are open to leagues, clinics, open play, tournaments and drop-in games. A free Picklemall app would allow people to book a court, secure coaching, sign up for a clinic or register for league play under a pay-per-use model, according to Shaw.

The indoor courts could be open from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m. or around the clock. Booking a court could range from $5 to $10 per hour depending on the time of day. Facilities will be "semi-autonomous."

Picklemall courts are open to amateur pickleball players, but it’s geared toward regular players, according to Shaw.

