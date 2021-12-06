Indie rock group HAIM bringing tour to Milwaukee's BMO Harris Pavilion in 2022

MILWAUKEE — Indie sister group HAIM will bring their North American tour to Fiserv Forum in 2022, the band announced Monday.

HAIM will come to the BMO Harris Pavilion on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 in support of their latest album "Women in Music Pt. III."

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, December 10 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com, as well as in-person at the box office.

American Express card members can purchase pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, December 7 at 10 a.m.

The GRAMMY® nominated album ‘Women In Music Pt. III’ debuted at #1 in the Album Sales Chart, Alternative Chart, iTunes albums chart, and Rock Album Chart in the US, a news release announcing the tour says.

