Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Indie rock group HAIM bringing tour to Milwaukee's BMO Harris Pavilion in 2022

items.[0].image.alt
Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Este Haim, from left, Danielle Haim and Alana Haim of the band HAIM appear at the 63rd Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center, Thursday, March 11, 2021. The awards show airs on March 14 with both live and prerecorded segments. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Alana Haim, Este Haim, Danielle Haim
Posted at 8:27 AM, Dec 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-06 09:27:08-05

MILWAUKEE — Indie sister group HAIM will bring their North American tour to Fiserv Forum in 2022, the band announced Monday.

HAIM will come to the BMO Harris Pavilion on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 in support of their latest album "Women in Music Pt. III."

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, December 10 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com, as well as in-person at the box office.

American Express card members can purchase pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, December 7 at 10 a.m.

The GRAMMY® nominated album ‘Women In Music Pt. III’ debuted at #1 in the Album Sales Chart, Alternative Chart, iTunes albums chart, and Rock Album Chart in the US, a news release announcing the tour says.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

macc-480-360.jpeg

The 2021 MACC Star is now on sale