Wisconsin Highland Games return to Waukesha with Scottish traditions, competitions and family fun

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Wisconsin Highland Games are back this weekend in Waukesha, bringing century-old Scottish traditions and family-friendly activities to Southeast Wisconsin.

Robert Trawitzki, president of Wisconsin Scottish, said attendees can expect a full weekend of events for all ages.

Watch video previewing the event below:

The Wisconsin Highland Games 2026

"This weekend, you can expect a whole weekend of Scottish and Celtic fun. We have every kind of activity you can want for the whole family. We have ax throwing, we have archery, we have heavy athletics, we have living history, we have bands, we have food. We have a church service. We have both the Catholic service and the Protestant service on Sunday," Trawitzki said.

"Anything you can want, we have it here at the games."

The games are also an opportunity for those with Celtic roots to connect with their heritage.

"If you have any kind of Celtic heritage, Scottish, Irish, Welsh, you'll find something here to spark your interest and help you learn about where you came from," Trawitzki said.

Watch more coverage below:

The Wisconsin Highland Games

Opening ceremonies are Friday night at the Waukesha Expo Center, and admission and parking are free. The ceremonies will include the introduction of this year's chieftain and Celtic Person of the Year, along with a torch-lit gathering of clans outside the Expo Center.

TMJ4's Mike Beiermeister is this year's chieftain and will serve as master of ceremonies throughout the weekend, judging events and greeting attendees.

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