WAUKESHA — The Wisconsin Geological Society is marking 90 years with its rock, gem, mineral, fossil, and jewelry show this weekend at the Waukesha County Expo Center.

The society was founded at the Milwaukee Public Museum by workers who were assembling displays and wanted to learn more about geology.

WATCH: Wisconsin Geological Society celebrates 90 years with gem, rock, and mineral show in Waukesha

Wisconsin Geological Society celebrates 90 years with gem, rock, and mineral show in Waukesha

Pierre Couture, the president of the Wisconsin Geological Society, said the show has something for everyone.

"We've got stuff for everybody there, the seasoned collector, the novice, as well as someone who just wants to get some pretty jewelry for that special someone."

Kidd O'Shea

Pierre brought a Brazilian quartz crystal to showcase — one he picked up from a former member of the society and describes as a treasured piece in his personal collection. The crystal is approximately 500 million years old, which Pierre noted is a small fraction of Earth's 4.6 billion-year history.

Beyond the show, the Wisconsin Geological Society takes field trips to study rocks and minerals and has partnered with the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee's Department of Geosciences for many years, with students speaking at society programs.

Wisconsin Geological Society

Pierre said geology is more relevant to everyday life than many people realize.

"Without gems, minerals, and crystals and geology, we wouldn't be here. They make up all the cool stuff that goes into our cell phones that keep us connected to the world. They make up the roads and the infrastructure that helps keep our society stable."

WATCH: Petrified wood at Rock and Gem show dates back millions of years

Rock and Gem show in Waukesha

He also pointed to Wisconsin's own landscapes as evidence of geology in action, noting that roads near Devil's Lake appear pink and those near Wausau take on a salmon color due to the local geology.

Wisconsin Geological Society

The show runs from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Waukesha County Expo Center's Forum Building. Children 12 and under are admitted free. The event will also feature baked goods, kids' activities, and a partnership with Jurassic Journeys. Learn more by clicking here.

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