Waukesha tactical situation ends in arrest, no injuries

Waukesha police say a suspect who barricaded himself inside an apartment on Sunday morning was arrested after hours of negotiations.

No one was injured in the incident.

According to the Waukesha Police Department, officers responded to a reported domestic violence incident at the apartment on Hinman Avenue early on Sunday morning.

Officers say an adult male barricaded himself inside the apartment and made statements indicating he would not cooperate.

Waukesha police activated their tactical unit and negotiators out of concern for the safety of those involved and the surrounding community.

After several hours of negotiations, police say the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

After getting a search warrant and collecting evidence, police say they are forwarding charges to the Waukesha County District Attorney for review.

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