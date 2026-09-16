Waukesha Common Council votes to discontinue Flock Safety program after 2026

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Waukesha Common Council on Tuesday voted not to appropriate funds for the Flock Safety program beyond 2026.

The decision comes as several other Wisconsin municipalities have ended or suspended their use of the cameras, citing data privacy concerns raised by residents, as well as a lawsuit targeting the use of Flock cameras in 11 municipalities in Waukesha County and the county itself.

RELATED: Racine Common Council votes to end Flock Safety contract, cameras to stay up for 30 more days

In the release, a spokesperson stated that the technology has contributed to public safety efforts, but that “city leaders believe that continued participation requires a level of trust, transparency and accountability that aligns with the city’s expectations and values.”

According to the release, the Waukesha Police Department will continue to utilize a variety of investigative methods and technologies to support public safety efforts. However, any future technology solutions considered by the city will be reviewed carefully.

"The Waukesha Police Department will continue to pursue innovative tools that help officers solve crimes, recover property, and protect our residents," said Chief Dan Thompson . "Technology plays an important role in modern law enforcement, but effectiveness alone is not enough. Transparency, accountability, and public confidence are fundamental to our mission. While Flock technology has assisted our officers in numerous investigations, we believe it is appropriate to move forward in a manner that reflects our values and preserves the trust our community places in us.”

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