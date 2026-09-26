Two pedestrians injured in New Berlin hit-and-run; driver arrested

NEW BERLIN, Wis. — A 35-year-old New Berlin man was arrested following a hit-and-run crash that injured two pedestrians Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 8:22 a.m. at ABB Drives USA HQ, 18250 W. Lincoln Ave., while two Milwaukee men were performing parking lot maintenance, according to the New Berlin Police Department.

The pedestrians, a 49-year-old man and a 29-year-old man, both from Milwaukee, were injured, according to police. The 49-year-old was taken to the hospital. Both men are expected to be OK.

The driver was taken into custody. An investigation into the crash is ongoing; however, police said based on the preliminary investigation, alcohol and drugs are not suspected to have contributed to the crash.

A charge of hit-and-run causing injury will be referred to the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office for review, according to police.

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