Traffic Alert: Semi-truck fire blocks I-94 eastbound lane in Delafield

DELAFIELD — A semi-truck fire on I-94 eastbound has caused a closure of the right lane at Wisconsin 83 in Delafield. The ramp from Wisconsin 83 to I-94 eastbound is also closed.
Authorities expect the closure to last approximately two hours.
This is a developing story. Continue following TMJ4 for updates.
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