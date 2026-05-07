Traffic Alert: Semi-truck fire blocks I-94 eastbound lane in Delafield

DELAFIELD — A semi-truck fire on I-94 eastbound has caused a closure of the right lane at Wisconsin 83 in Delafield. The ramp from Wisconsin 83 to I-94 eastbound is also closed.

Authorities expect the closure to last approximately two hours.

This is a developing story. Continue following TMJ4 for updates.

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