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Suspect who threatened to kill someone at mall arrested at Brookfield driving range

According to the City of Brookfield police chief, the suspect fled on foot to the driving range after police responded to a threat complaint at Brookfield Square Sunday morning.
BROOKFIELD POLICE
TMJ4
BROOKFIELD POLICE
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MILWAUKEE — The City of Brookfield Police Department says it arrested a man on Sunday at Storm's Driving Range after he threatened to kill someone.

According to the City of Brookfield police chief, the incident began when officers responded to Brookfield Square on Sunday morning for a threats complaint.

The police chief adds that a suspect was threatening to kill a victim. Officers then found the suspect who fled the scene on foot.

Officers chased the suspect to Storm's Driving Range where they were able to take him into custody, according to the police chief.

The police chief adds that drones and a K9 were requested by officers to help take the suspect into custody.

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Meet your Waukesha County reporter: Rebecca Klopf
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Meet your Waukesha County reporter: Kaylee Staral