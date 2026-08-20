Police search for suspect accused of robbing Waukesha convenience store at gunpoint

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a Waukesha convenience store at gunpoint early Thursday morning.

According to police, the armed robbery happened at about 12:40 a.m. in the 400 block of Summit Avenue.

The suspect entered the store armed with a handgun and demanded money from the employee, who police say was working alone.

After taking an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect forced the worker into a back room and tied them up with zip ties. The employee was not hurt, police say.

A customer who entered the store after the robbery helped with alerting police.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is encouraged to contact Detective Lusmann with the Waukesha Police Department at 262-524-3924.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip