HARTLAND, Wis. — A Delafield town leader is calling for changes at a crosswalk outside North Shore Middle School, citing ongoing safety concerns and a video that appears to show a truck driving through the crossing while a crossing guard is in the crosswalk.

Delafield Town Chair Edward T. Kranick said he gets weekly calls from parents about the crossing on North Shore Drive and Old School House Road and wants changes before someone is seriously hurt.

TMJ4 News reporter Kaylee Staral has more on those concerns in the video below:

Parents, Delafield town chair raise concerns over North Shore school crosswalk

“It made me very upset. That’s why I reached out," Kranick said. "Something needs to happen. After something tragic happens here, it’s too late.”

Kranick is calling for roadway changes, including narrowing the road, adding a median, and lowering the speed limit.

He also wants the Hartland-Lakeside School District to provide bus transportation for students who must cross North Shore Drive.

The district has a “pay to ride” program for students who live within two miles of school.

The district is not legally required to bus students within two miles unless a hazard prevents them from walking.

Andy Martinez, whose son attends North Shore Middle School, said he has also seen drivers fail to notice people in the crosswalk until the last second.

“I don’t think this crosswalk [is] safe for kids. Not only my son, but other kids and crossing guards,” Martinez, who also volunteered as a crossing guard last year, said.

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County and law enforcement officials have reviewed the crossing before.

A 2021 Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office study noted drivers failing to slow as students approached the crosswalk, along with visibility and traffic concerns.

However, a three-day sheriff’s study conducted this month found no crosswalk violations during the observation period and did not deem the specific crossing hazardous.

The study also identified other pedestrian locations along North Shore Drive as unusually hazardous.

Kranick said the latest study represents only a few mornings and does not reflect the concerns he hears from parents.

Meanwhile, the school district has been working with Waukesha County and other stakeholders on safety improvements.

At its Aug. 17 meeting, the school board approved moving forward with new 15-mph school-zone signs equipped with solar-powered flashing LED beacons and programmable timers. The signs are intended to establish clearer times when the school-zone speed limit applies.

Superintendent Tina Vogelmann said the district is committed to student safety and will continue working with the county and other community partners.

“Student safety is our top priority, and Hartland-Lakeside has and will continue to take every reasonable step to protect students crossing at North Shore Drive, while following the guidelines and determinations made by the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department,” Vogelmann said.

Vogelmann said the district staffs crossing guards before and after school and is working with Waukesha County to fund and install additional lighting and warning signage.

“We will continue to work with our community partners, review new information, and take appropriate action that is within our reach,” she said.

This story was reported on-air by Kaylee Staral and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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