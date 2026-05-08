Oscar's Frozen Custard in Brookfield reopening after fire

The owners of Oscar's Frozen Custard in Brookfield say the restaurant will be reopening next week after a fire seriously damaged it in 2024.

According to a post on the restaurant's Facebook page, workers are now putting the final touches on the new building.

When the fire destroyed their Brookfield location, it also destroyed the vintage custard machines.

TMJ4, Sydni Eure Fire damages Oscar's Frozen Custard in Brookfield.

Owners Jim and Susie Taylor believe old-school equipment is essential for the best-tasting custard.

Their double frozen custard freezers, built by Leon's, haven't been produced in more than 25 years.

TMJ4 Custard machine built in 1984 inside Oscar's Frozen Custard in West Allis.

Jim Taylor scoured the country to find replacement machines, checking Craigslist across the nation for the vintage equipment.

After a year of searching, Jim was able to secure two machines for the remodeled Brookfield store.

The restaurant's owners say one final piece is on the way. As soon as the new building is ready, the official opening day will be announced.



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