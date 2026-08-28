New video: Three Muskego homes hit by bullets, police say source unknown

MUSKEGO — The Muskego Police Department says it has completed its investigation into three homes struck by firearm rounds in July, but cannot determine where the rounds came from or who fired them.

The first incident was reported on July 10, when a round entered a home on Harvest Court through a bedroom wall.

Two days later, police responded to two other homes after residents found rounds and damage.

Police said investigators reviewed extensive video, conducted numerous interviews, took measurements, and made several site visits.

Body camera video released by police shows an officer examining one of the homes and telling the resident, “It’s the same slug.”

Watch the full report in the video player below

During the investigation, officers also spoke with a representative of the nearby Schultz Resort Rod & Gun Club.

At the time, Muskego police said their preliminary investigation concluded the rounds came from the direction of the gun range.

A club representative in body camera video responded that none of the shooting bays pointed in the direction of the homes.

Despite the investigation, police said they could not definitively determine where the rounds came from or who fired them.

TMJ4 News

Gail James lives near two of the homes that were struck. Her home was not hit, but she said the incidents have left her uneasy.

“Whenever you hear anything at night, you think it’s happening again. My house? His house? It could be anybody’s,” James said.

“I want them to do more, not just sign away on it,” she said. “Nobody’s been hurt, but the homes have all been hit.”

TMJ4 News reached out to the Schultz Resort Rod & Gun Club for its reaction to the completed investigation but did not receive a response.

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