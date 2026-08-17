New details released in last month's hostage situation at Waukesha Meijer

New details have emerged in a hostage situation that took place last month at a Meijer store in Waukesha.

According to Waukesha police, the suspect held a 59-year-old man at knife-point, wielding a blade and a clamp with two razor blades on it.

Officers say the victim was attempting to defend themselves from the suspect when an officer fired their weapon due to the threat posed by the knife and clamp. One bullet unintentionally hit the victim, who was treated at the hospital.

Police have identified the suspect as Anthony J. Lehman. While it is typically our policy not to name suspects until they have been formally charged, law enforcement publicly released his name prior to charges being filed.

Police believe the suspect will be charged this week. An investigation into the incident is continuing.

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