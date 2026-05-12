New Berlin's 1848 Coffee has spent more than 9 years growing into the heart of its community, and owner Josh Truckenbrod says the shop was built to fill a gap the city didn't know it needed.

"New Berlin really didn't have any type of coffee shop or a community place where everyone can meet up," Truckenbrod said.

The shop, which roasts its own coffee on-site, has become a fixture in the city. Truckenbrod said the growth over nearly a decade has been significant.

WATCH: New Berlin's 1848 Coffee builds community one cup at a time

1848 Coffee has deep roots in New Berlin

"We've grown fairly significantly over the last 9 years to, I don't want to say the coffee hub for New Berlin, but we're the only one, so I guess we can be the coffee hub for the city of New Berlin," Truckenbrod said.

Inside the roasting room, Truckenbrod walked TMJ4 Meteorologist Brendan Johnson through the process of turning green espresso beans into a finished, packaged product. He said precision is everything when it comes to roasting.

"Temperatures, gas pressures, air pressures all matter when you're roasting coffee. Any type of variance can change the taste of your coffee," Truckenbrod said.

But consistency doesn't mean standing still. Truckenbrod said the team has made a point of experimenting, particularly with their espresso blend.

"We have been pretty particular over the years about really focusing on consistency but also trying to have a little bit of fun with changing things up, like our espresso which changes very regularly. We've kind of figured out which ones we like, which ones we don't like," Truckenbrod said.

Customer feedback plays a role in shaping what stays on the menu, too.

"Which ones customers like and which ones customers don't like. So it's a fun thing that we get to do a little bit different but always kind of stay the same and something that customers can get each and every single day," Truckenbrod said.

The shop's connection to New Berlin runs deep — Truckenbrod has even named several of the shop's roasts after streets around the city.

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