Muskego community rallies around family who lost home and pets in devastating fire, raises nearly $30,000

MUSKEGO, WI — A Muskego family lost their home and pets in a house fire Monday on St. Leonards Court, and in the last 48 hours, the community has raised nearly $30,000 to help them recover.

Two days after the fire, charred wood, a hole in the roof, and mesh blocking off the destroyed home are still visible, and the smell of burnt material still lingers in the air.

Erin Forsyth and her three kids had lived in the home for two years. No one was home at the time of the fire, but the family lost their pet dog and cat.

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"It's just gone," Forsyth said. "We got to look inside, and there's just nothing."

A Support Now fundraiser has raised nearly $30,000. Forsyth says she's had people from all around the area reach out to offer their support, including Muskego High School and their football team, where her son is a senior.

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"It's just absolutely crazy, I can't even believe that so many people are willing to put themselves out there. Clothes, gift cards, and the GoFundMe thing, it's overwhelming and it's beautiful," Forsyth said.

At Tailspin Tavern, when they first heard the story, they knew they wanted to lend a helping hand.

Joe Zizzo manages Tailspin. He says on October 18, five locations around Southeast Wisconsin will donate 20% of their sales to the Forsyth family.

"We are embedded in the community here so when one of us needs something it's up to the rest of us to kind of help out here with that," Zizzo said.

The Forsyth family has a long road to recovery ahead. But it is clear they won't walk that road alone.

"The community that we have here in Muskego, it's special" Forsyth said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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