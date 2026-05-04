The Menomonee Falls Optimist Club has spent more than 50 years investing in young people and community programs — and this Saturday, it hosts one of its most beloved annual traditions: a free fishing derby for kids.

Menomonee Falls Optimist Club

The club's motto is "friend of youth," and its work reflects that mission. Club President John said the organization funds a wide range of youth groups, from chess clubs needing new sets to sports teams seeking equipment upgrades.

John said donation amounts vary based on need.

"Kids' groups to come to us and ask for donations. We give them donations that range from $200 or so because they need new chess sets for the chess club all the way up to a couple $1000 to help the sports teams get new equipment and that kind of stuff."

Kidd O'Shea

Alongside the club, the Menomonee Falls Optimist Foundation — a 501(c)(3) organization — extends the club's reach even further. Foundation President Annie said one of its signature achievements was helping fund an adaptive playground at Village Park.

Annie said organizations like the Optimist Club are filling critical gaps left by limited school funding.

"There are so many gaps in funding. The schools can only fund so many things, but we want the kids to have the wonderful experience."

WATCH: Menomonee Falls Optimist Club brings youth programs, scholarships and community events to village

Menomonee Falls optimist club hosting annual Fishing Derby

Annual fishing derby returns Saturday

The club's annual kids fishing derby, now in its 28th year, takes place this Saturday at Mill Pond Park. The event is free for all participating children.

Derby Chair Dustin said the event draws a large crowd each year.

Menomonee Falls Optimist Club

Dustin said registration typically brings in between 120 and 160 kids, and with parents and grandparents in attendance, the total crowd often reaches close to 400 people.

Club member Tom, who has been involved since the derby's founding in 1998, said every child receives an Optimist Club t-shirt and a door prize, and trophies are awarded for the longest fish and the most fish caught across 5 age categories.

The event has become a multigenerational tradition, with some parents now bringing their own children to a derby they once attended as kids.

Kidd O'Shea

The Menomonee Falls Optimist Club meets Wednesday mornings at 7:15 a.m. Information about joining the club will be available at the fishing derby or you can click here.

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