SUSSEX — For some residents in Sussex and Lisbon, Tuesday night's severe weather brought an unwelcome sense of déjà vu.

Trees came down, roads were blocked, and homes were damaged in areas still recovering from April's EF2 tornado.

Sussex homeowner Doug Keith said a tree fell on his home Tuesday in nearly the same spot where another tree hit during April's tornado.

Keith said he had just repaired his gutters last Thursday.

“Not even a week later, gutters gone again,” Keith said.

Keith said he heard sirens and ran to his basement. When he came back upstairs, he saw the tree on his roof.

“I thought lightning doesn’t strike twice, right?” Keith said.

This time, there was no tornado in the Sussex and Lisbon area, according to the National Weather Service.

Surveyors found downburst winds of roughly 70 to 80 mph across portions of southern Washington County and northeastern Waukesha County.

A brief EF0 tornado was confirmed southwest of Hubertus, according to the weather service.

TMJ4 News Left: Doug Keith. Right: Adam Geipel.

Just down the road in Lisbon, Adam Geipel said the damage immediately reminded him of April.

“It’s weird that this year has had multiple major incidents in the span of a few months,” he said.

Geipel said his home was spared, but trees blocked the road and debris made it difficult for some neighbors to get out.

Watch: ‘Looks like April’: Sussex, Lisbon neighbors clean up after another storm

Tree falls on house for second time

The same stretch of road was damaged during April's tornado, which ripped the roof from Lisbon Presbyterian Church. Geipel said crews had replaced the roof just last week.

“It’s been a real rough go for people on this street for sure,” he said.

The Village of Sussex said crews are assessing damage and warned residents to stay away from damaged trees and downed power lines.

The village said its annual brush collection is scheduled for Sept. 28, but crews will consider starting earlier because of the storm damage.

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