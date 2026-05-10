Lisbon Village Hall, 9-11 memorial vandalized with antisemitic phrases, bible verses

VILLAGE OF LISBON — The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is investigating a vandalism incident at the Lisbon Village Hall and 9-11 memorial.

A caller reported graffiti on the village hall and memorial, where antisemitic phrases and bible verses were spray painted.

TMJ4

According to a Waukesha County Sheriff's Department Lieutenant, the vandalism occurred sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning.

The incident is currently under investigation.

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