'Figured we might as well cut one step out': Brookfield salon owners open coffee shop inside salon

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Golden Hour Coffee and Wine Bar is now open inside the White Brick Salon on Capitol Drive in Brookfield, offering coffee, matcha and more — no hair appointment required.

WATCH: Brookfield salon owners open coffee shop inside salon

TMJ Pour at Golden Hour Coffee + Wine

The shop is the latest expansion from Brandon Brandemuehl and his wife, who have owned the White Brick Salon for 5 years. After noticing clients constantly arriving with coffee in hand, the couple decided to bring the café experience in-house.

"We saw a lot of our clients over the past few years," Brandemuehl said. "Everyone walks in with coffees all the time. We figured we might as well cut one step out. Everyone can just come here and get our coffee as well."

The expansion required 7 months of construction, including tearing down a wall to create additional space for guests.

"We need to expand. We just had the other side over here for 5 years and just last month we did some construction, 7 months of construction," Brandemuehl said. "Tore down that wall so we could expand, add some more people, and figured while we had the space, let's make it great for everyone."

The café's current menu features about 31 options, with a fall menu on the way that will add approximately 8 more items.

"We've got about 8 different things coming on the menu here, so we're trying to be a little different," Brandemuehl said. "In general, our menu has about 31 options as well as it is. We're going to expand it to another 8 because there's so many cool things you can do. Try to do something unique, different, but also delicious."

The fall menu, which includes a pumpkin spice latte, is set to launch Sept. 2 — the day after meteorological fall begins.

Visitors may also be greeted by Billy and Coba, the two golden retrievers who make regular appearances at the shop.

"I have a 5-year-old golden retriever, Billy. She's a wonderful little sassy, spunky dog, and I have the most loyal, friendly dog, Coba," Brandemuehl said. "He's almost 9, and he is just the light of our world. We love him, and he comes around here and he gets to greet everyone. He gets to beg for whatever he can find."

Golden Hour Coffee and Wine Bar opens daily at 8 a.m.

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