Community Smiles Dental seeks 'tooth fairies' to help kids without access to dental care

WAUKESHA — Thousands of children across southeast Wisconsin lack access to dental care — and one local nonprofit is asking the community to play tooth fairy.

Community Smiles Dental serves more than 4,000 children each year, providing exams, cleanings, fillings, extractions and other services for kids who are uninsured or covered through Medicaid.

On National Tooth Fairy Day, the nonprofit is using its annual Tooth Fairy Day fundraiser to raise awareness and support its mission.

Watch: Community Smiles Dental in need of 'tooth fairies':

Community Smiles Dental seeks 'tooth fairies' to help kids without dental care

"Community Smiles Dental is Southeast Wisconsin's safety net and dental home for kids and people with special needs who rely on Medicaid or don't have insurance at all so that they can see the dentist," CEO Scott Marshall said.

The organization is calling on donors across the region to contribute at toothfairyday.org. A $55 donation covers the cost of one appointment.

"Where we are looking for tooth fairies all around Southeast Wisconsin to make donations to Community Smiles Dental so that we can afford to be able to see those kids and make sure that they have a great smile," Marshall said. "So you just make a donation at toothfairyday.org. $55 covers the cost of an appointment and then we can take care of those kids."

Marshall said community support is essential to the organization's survival.

"We couldn't exist without community support. Donations make up about three quarters of the funds that we raise, and so we wouldn't be able to provide this care if it wasn't for the donations of the community," Marshall said.

To donate, visit toothfairyday.org.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip