City of Waukesha to repair cracks seen on Downtown Parade Memorial Monument

WAUKESHA — The City of Waukesha has scheduled a review with a structural engineer after a crack was seen on the Downtown Parade Memorial Monument, the City announced in a statement on Friday.

The structural engineer will conduct an evaluation and assist in determining whether or not any action needs to be taken.

The crack was previously identified on the heart sculpture at the Parade Memorial in Grede Park, and the project construction and design team is working with the original contractor to complete any repairs, with the repairs being covered by warranty.

TMJ4 The "Holding Love" sculpture now sits in Grede Park as part of the Waukesha Christmas Parade Memorial.

The City also notes that the materials used were exposed to outdoor conditions and commonly experience cracking over time as they settle and are being subjected to fluctuating temperatures.

The City will continue conducting routine inspections of the areas to "proactively identify and address any concerns."

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