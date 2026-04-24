City of Brookfield Police Department asking for public's assistance in locating suspected thief

BROOKFIELD — The City of Brookfield Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating an unknown older white male who concealed two bottles of Bacardi rum and lighters in his coat while inside a Target on April 18th at 12:30 p.m.

The unknown individual attempted to leave the store without paying. He did not stop for loss prevention and walked out of the store.

According to the police statement, the individual started walking away from the store in the parking lot when he returned one of the bottles of alcohol to loss prevention, and walked away with the other.

City of Brookfield Police Department

He was last seen on foot wearing a green coat, gray pants, and white shoes.

The police are asking for anyone with information to contact the City of Brookfield Police Department at (262) 787-3702 or to contact the Waukesha County Crime Stoppers through their website or P3 apps to remain anonymous.

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