Brookfield police search for North Shore Bank robbery suspect

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Brookfield police are searching for a man they say robbed the North Shore Bank on Capitol Drive near Pilgrim Road on Thursday.
The robbery happened around 2:30 p.m. No one was injured. The suspect was wearing a tan hoodie, a jean jacket, a black mask, black gloves and jeans.
Police are asking anyone with Ring video, surveillance video or other information to call them.
This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.