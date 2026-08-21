Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityWaukesha County

Actions

Brookfield police search for North Shore Bank robbery suspect

Brookfield police search for bank robbery suspect
Posted

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Brookfield police are searching for a man they say robbed the North Shore Bank on Capitol Drive near Pilgrim Road on Thursday.

The robbery happened around 2:30 p.m. No one was injured. The suspect was wearing a tan hoodie, a jean jacket, a black mask, black gloves and jeans.

Police are asking anyone with Ring video, surveillance video or other information to call them.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Report a typo

klopf.jpg

Meet your Waukesha County reporter: Rebecca Klopf