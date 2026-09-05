Ben Franklin 4K program start date postponed for ‘environmental cleanup and air quality restoration’

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — The Ben Franklin 4K program has been rescheduled to Tuesday, Sept. 8, according to the superintendent of schools for the School District of Menomonee Falls.

According to the superintendent, the 4K program was rescheduled to allow for environmental cleanup and air quality restoration in the 4K hallway and art rooms following routine monitoring.

The superintendent said that a proactive, full-campus environmental inspection has taken place, updates have been provided to families and staff as needed, and families with immediate questions should contact the main office.

Wraparound services are unaffected and operating on schedule.

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