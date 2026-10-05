23-year-old woman dies in wrong-way crash on Highway 16 in Waukesha County

A 23-year-old woman has died following a wrong-way crash on Highway 16 over the weekend.
According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 10:14 p.m. on Sunday in the westbound lanes of Highway 16, west of Ryan Street.
Watch the latest in the video player below:
Officials say the 23-year-old was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes when she struck two vehicles head-on.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and the occupants of the two other vehicles were injured in the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.
Highway 16 was closed for about six hours after the crash and has since reopened.
The investigation is ongoing.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.