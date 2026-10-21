Passenger dead, driver injured after vehicle fleeing Germantown police crashes into pole

One person was dead and another person was injured after a car fleeing police crashed into a pole in Germantown late Tuesday night.
According to the Germantown Police Department, the pursuit began in the Village of Germantown around 11:05 p.m. Tuesday. Police tried to stop a vehicle wanted in a criminal investigation, but the vehicle fled.
Police said the pursuit ended when the suspect collided with a pole on North 46th St. and W. Fairmount Ave. in Milwaukee.
The 50-year-old driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A 58-year-old passenger died in the crash.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
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