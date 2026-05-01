One person dies after driving into ditch, vehicle overturned in Farmington

FARMINGTON — The Washington County Sheriff's Office responded to Cty Tk M in the Town of Farmington after receiving a call about a vehicle overturned in a ditch.

The initial 911 caller had informed the Washington County Sheriff's Office Communication Center that they had seen a vehicle go into the ditch and overturn. The caller and additional bystanders made their way to the vehicle and found one person unresponsive. They then began rendering aid until deputies and the Newburg Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene.

The first responders extricated the driver from the vehicle and attempted life-saving efforts with assistance from the West Bend Fire Department. The driver was declared deceased at the scene.

KSTU

The driver was a man in his 70s from the Town of Trenton.

According to the initial investigation, the driver was traveling southbound on Cty Tk M when it went onto the southbound shoulder and crossed the northbound lane, going into the east ditch.

The Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene to complete further documentation, and the investigation is ongoing.

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