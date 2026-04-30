Man dies after being pinned under pile of lumber at Town of West Bend construction site, sheriff's office says

TOWN OF WEST BEND, Wis. — A man died Wednesday after being pinned under a pile of a lumber at a construction site, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a 911 call from the 3400 block of Highway NN at around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. The caller said the man was trapped under the lumber at a new home construction site. They weren't sure of the victim's condition, and were working with contractors to move the lumber.

When officials arrived at the scene, the victim had been removed from underneath the lumber, allowing CPR efforts to begin. The man was taken to Froedtert Hospital in the Town of Polk, where he was pronounced deceased.

According to the initial investigation from the sheriff's office, the man became trapped when a telehandler operator and another worker attempted to secure lumber to the forks of the telehandler with a ratchet strap. While attaching the strap, the lumber shifted and slid off the forks, pinning the man.

The Washington County Medical Examiner's Office and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) assisted with the investigation, the sheriff's office says.

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