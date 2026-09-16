WEST BEND, Wis. — Interfaith Caregivers of Washington County is hosting its annual Oktoberfest fundraiser on Sunday, Oct. 18, from 1 to 4 p.m. at 1900 S. 18th Ave. in West Bend at the Prairie Center Entrance.

Tickets are $50 per person and include a variety of authentic German food stations. Registration closes Sept. 26, 2026.

Watch Kidd O'Shea's report in the video player below:

Interfaith Caregivers hosts Oktoberfest fundraiser in West Bend

The event features local celebrity waiters, a silent auction with a purse auction, a 50/50 raffle, beer and wine pulls, and a stein-holding competition new to this year's event. Bidding is done by phone, and volunteers will be available to assist those without a smartphone. Attendees are encouraged to wear lederhosen or a dirndl.

Interfaith Caregivers of Washington County

Interfaith Caregivers of Washington County has served the community for 21 years. The organization connects seniors with volunteers who help them remain in their homes as long as possible.

"Interfaith Caregivers of Washington County is an organization that's been serving our community for 21 years, and our mission is really to connect seniors with caring volunteers," Executive Director Melanie Gonring said. "Our goal is to help keep seniors aging in place, staying in their homes as long as possible."

Interfaith Caregivers of Washington County

The organization serves nearly 600 seniors every year through a network of nearly 300 volunteers. Last year, 274 volunteers provided services including transportation to doctor's appointments, yard work, snow shoveling, companionship visits, and shared meals.

"It's really important work, and we're so thankful to the volunteers that make it happen," Gonring said.

Kidd O'Shea

Also operating out of Washington County is the H.E.L.P. Corner, which stands for Health Equipment Lending Program. The short-term loan program provides crutches, wheelchairs, knee walkers, commodes, toilet risers, and bath items to those in need for up to 3 months.

"Most people are just so thankful, you know, that we provide that service and wish there was that service in other counties as well," said H.E.L.P. Corner Liaison and Volunteer Nancy Bloom.

The H.E.L.P. Corner services about 1,500 people a year and loans out about 2,500 pieces of equipment annually.

Tickets and more information are available at interfaithwashco.org.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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