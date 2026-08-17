Crash closes southbound I-41 in Slinger from County K to Highway 145

A crash closed the southbound lanes of I-41 between County K and WIS 145 in Slinger just before 7 a.m. Monday.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation issued an alert about the closure, saying it is expected to last more than 2 hours. The left lane of I-41 northbound reopened just after 8:30 a.m.

It is unclear what caused the crash or whether any injuries have been reported.

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