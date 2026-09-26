50-year-old man arrested after allegedly setting crucifix on fire in West Bend church

WEST BEND, Wis. — A 50-year-old West Bend man was arrested after West Bend police said he used a lighter to set a crucifix on fire inside Pilgrim Lutheran Church.

The incident happened Friday around 10:20 a.m. at the church located at 462 Meadowbrook Drive.

Police said the man left the church after being confronted by church staff but was located near the church and taken into custody.

According to police, the investigation determined he had used a lighter to light a crucifix on fire, resulting in minor damage. Police said the fire did not spread and no injuries were reported.

The man was taken to the Washington County Jail on charges of arson and recklessly endangering safety, according to police.

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