Fire displaces 12 people in 8-unit Hartford apartment building; 3 residents jump from second floor

HARTFORD, Wis. — An early morning fire at a Hartford apartment building left one person injured and displaced 12 people and forced some residents to jump from the building, where they were caught by Hartford police officers, according to the Hartford Fire Department.

Ten pets were also rescued from the building.

Hartford Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a fire at an eight-unit apartment building on Evergreen Drive just before 1 a.m. Saturday.

Officers with the Hartford Police Department also responded to the fire and helped residents exit the building from the first floor. The fire department said three residents who were trapped on the second floor of the building had to jump from the building and were caught by officers.

Hartford Fire & Rescue

The fire was located in the bedroom of the first-floor apartment and extinguished.

A total of 12 occupants were displaced from the eight-unit apartment building due to smoke and fire damage.

According to the fire department, one resident had minor injuries but refused transport to the hospital; two Hartford police officers were evaluated at the hospital and released shortly thereafter for smoke-related injuries.

No fire or EMS personnel were injured.

The Red Cross assisted those who were displaced with immediate needs and ensured they had shelter. A temporary warming shelter was established in City Hall for occupants who were in need.

Hartford Fire units remained on scene until approximately 4 a.m. Fire investigators from Hartford Fire and Hartford Police remained until around noon.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip