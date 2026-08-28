Yerkes Observatory chief astronomer explains connection to NASA's Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope

WILLIAMS BAY, Wis. — The Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope will soon send stellar images of the universe back to Earth. It's named after an astronomer who did her early research at Yerkes Observatory.

TMJ4 Yerkes Observatory.

Nancy Grace Roman studied the stars for six years at Yerkes Observatory starting with her Ph.D. research at the University of Chicago. She later went on to become NASA's first chief astronomer and the main advocate for the Hubble Space Telescope before passing away in 2018.

Yerkes Observatory Future NASA chief astronomer Nancy Grace Roman studies the stars at Yerkes Observatory for her graduate school research.

"We found some of the glass plates she used and collected from the telescopes here," said Yerkes Observatory chief astronomer Dr. Amanda Bauer. "They helped her understand where stars lived in the Milky Way galaxy."

TMJ4 Images of the universe taken using telescopes at the Yerkes Observatory.

NASA will launch the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope Sunday morning, which is seen as the successor to the space telescope she once advocated for.

NASA A NASA rendering of what the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope will look like after launch.

"What Hubble was able to do was amazing, but could only look at a little bit of the sky at a time," Bauer said. "Roman can look at 100 times that amount of sky in one single image."

The Great Refractor telescope Roman once used, which is more than a century old, remains Yerkes Observatory's centerpiece. The public can now regularly tour the dome and telescope since the observatory was given to a non-profit group by the University of Chicago in 2020.

TMJ4 Yerkes Observatory chief astronomer Amanda Bauer moves the floor closer to the facility's refracting telescope.

The non-profit group is raising money to restore the facility and its instruments, including a vital piece of the Great Refractor.

"This is the finders' scope with its original brass finish," Bauer explained. "We're in the process of taking it back to its original state."

TMJ4 Yerkes Observatory chief astronomer Amanda Bauer shows a piece of the Great Refractor telescope currently under restoration.

Yerkes Observatory is hosting its fall fundraiser on September 12.

NASA will launch the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope at precisely 6:26 a.m. on Sunday.

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