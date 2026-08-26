WHITEWATER, Wis. — The Walworth County city known for its university will face an important financial question this year regarding its K-12 schools.

The Whitewater United School District board voted 6-1 Monday night to put forth a $5.5 million annual referendum over four years on the November ballot. The referendum would replace a $4.4 million annual budget limit increase which expires after the 2026-2027 school year.

WATCH: Whitewater community prepares to vote on continuing operating referendum for public school district

Whitewater community prepares to vote on continuing operating referendum for public school district

"I see this as an investment in our children," said school board vice president Miguel Aranda during Monday's meeting. "I'm aware of local school districts where it has failed, and the parents from those school districts told me they had to close down facilities."

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The board made their decision after hearing from four public commenters. Two support the referendum and two oppose it.

"Cuts to school programs will still need to be made even at this funding level, which only amplifies the importance of passing this referendum," referendum supporter Bob McCullough said. "Continuing to prioritize public education in Whitewater is essential."

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TMJ4 Bob McCullough supports the Whitewater school operating referendum.

"Until you show some initiative and an ability to change the dynamic in this district, the district should not invest any more money in this management team," said referendum opponent Henri Kinson.

TMJ4 Henri Kinson opposes the Whitewater school operating referendum.

Maryann Zimmerman was the only school board member to side with Kinson's perspective.

"I only have a few more months left here but I'm going to hold everyone's feet to the fire on this about student spending," Zimmerman said.

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The other six school board members believe the budget limit referendum is essential for maintaining Whitewater's teachers and quality of education.

"If we do nothing, then we would have to cut $4.4 million in the 27-28 school year," said school board treasurer Jeff Tortomasi. "That would be devastating."

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"Health insurance has gone up astronomically, and our number one expense in the district is wages and benefits," added school board member Lisa Huempfner. "When you have to pay a 25 percent increase in health insurance in a year, that's going to bring your budget way up."

The Whitewater Unified School District placed a separate $30 million capital referendum on the ballot last year. Voters approved that referendum and construction is underway at several Whitewater schools.

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