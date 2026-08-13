WHITEWATER, Wis. — The Whitewater Grocery Co-Op's members still enthusiastically want to open a community-owned grocery store, even after a decade of trying to find a location. They're now hoping for big success by thinking smaller.

WATCH: Whitewater Co-Op to scale down grocery concept after nine-year search for store

Whitewater Co-Op members plan to scale down grocery concept so they can open a store after nine-year search

Dozens of members met inside of the Whitewater Public Library to plan the co-op's direction, which is much different than it was in 2017.

TMJ4 Whitewater Grocery Co-Op members meet to determine the future of the store concept.

"We have basic stores, we will have another basic grocery store, but what do we want? What's missing?" said Whitewater Grocery Co-Op founder Brienne Brown.

TMJ4 Whitewater Grocery Co-Op members meet to determine the future of the store concept.

The grocery co-op was founded after Sentry Foods closed its Whitewater store, leaving Walmart as the only grocery store option. Since then, Aldi opened adjacent to Walmart in 2024 and a possible Piggly Wiggly on the east end of town is in the planning stages.

"Piggly Wiggly may be showing up in town, and that changes the conversation," said Tim Mumm, one of the co-op's first members.

TMJ4 Whitewater Grocery Co-Op member Tim Mumm.

Even with the new grocery options, members still said there are gaps missing in Whitewater's food selection.

"We need better quality groceries compared to what we can find here," Mumm said. "Sometimes I buy groceries through the mail or I use a food delivery thing."

TMJ4 The entrance sign to Whitewater, Wisconsin.

"I'm hoping for a killer deli and a killer bakery so good that you could serve it to company," said member Sandra Stone.

"Local is huge for me, because it's local people taking care of local people," added member Katy Daixon Wymer.

TMJ4 A shirt advertising the Whitewater Grocery Co-Op.

Whitewater Grocery Co-Op president Brian Schanen said they will now look for a 4,000-square-foot space for a more focused concept. It's half the size of the original vision, which aimed to fill every grocery need before Aldi opened in Whitewater.

TMJ4 Whitewater Grocery Co-Op president Brian Schanen.

"That allows us to really narrow in on a niche," Schanen said. "Local flavors, items in bulk, some of those kinds of things."

The downsizing also opens up a possible location: a vacant space in the complex anchored by the Toppers Pizza world headquarters.

TMJ4 The world headquarters for Toppers Pizza in Whitewater.

"It's 2,500 square feet, so it's not a bad size to start," co-op board member Steve Michaelson said. "They have 10,000 square feet, but they don't use it all. If we needed more, the Toppers CEO would be willing to listen to us."

"I hope it means quality food in a smaller space," Mumm said.

TMJ4 The Whitewater shopping center anchored by world headquarters for Toppers Pizza contains an empty space eyed by members of the Whitewater Grocery Co-Op.

The co-op's nearly 1,000 members will soon receive a survey to formally determine the organization's new direction.

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