What will Whitewater look like in 20 years? Residents share their ideas with city planners

WHITEWATER, Wis. — Whitewater is developing the first update to the city's development plan in nearly a decade. It's shaped by advice from residents, many of whom want Whitewater to revitalize its downtown.

TMJ4 First Street in downtown Whitewater.

"If you think about what our lives were like before COVID and how much has changed since then, it's quite different," said Whitewater manager of economic development Mason Becker.

The city has spent more than a year developing Whitewater Forward, which includes ideas such as turning First Street between Main and Center streets into a year-round pedestrian event space.

TMJ4 The rendering for the proposed Whitewater Plaza on First Street in downtown Whitewater.

"Residents really want us to continue refocusing on our downtown," Becker said. "We've heard that a lot over the past year."

Those residents include Lynette Gmer, who has lived in Whitewater since 1986 and is director of the downtown non-profit arts space Studio 84.

TMJ4 Lynette Gmer is director of the Whitewater-based non-profit arts space Studio 84.

"It can be pretty quiet on Center Street some days," Gmer said. "There's not a lot here going on and it makes it hard to have foot traffic."

Gmer said she has noticed more empty storefronts downtown than she is used to and hopes Whitewater Forward addresses the center of the city.

TMJ4 Center Street in downtown Whitewater.

"It's one thing to talk about it, it's another to actually make it happen."

The city hosted its last Whitewater Forward open house Wednesday night to collect even more feedback on what residents want the city to look like.

TMJ4 Whitewater resident Beth Stone looks at concepts for the Whitewater Forward comprehensive plan.

Attendees included Dave Stone, who wrote down his advice for future development.

"I'd like there to be landscaping included in the plans so that when new developments occur, there's landscaping instead of just concrete," Stone said.

TMJ4 Whitewater resident Dave Stone attended the city's final Whitewater Forward open house.

Becker said the Whitewater Forward comprehensive plan could be approved by Whitewater Common Council as soon as this November.

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