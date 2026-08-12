WALWORTH COUNTY — House Speaker Robin Vos has served at the State Capitol for more than 20 years and State Senator Stephen Nass has represented Walworth County in Madison since 1991.

The primaries revealed who will compete for their seats in November.

TMJ4 Wisconsin House Speaker Robin Vos.

The party nominees for Vos' former seat in Assembly District 33 will be Democrat Maria Bisabarros and Republican Steve Wicklund.

Bisabarros was a teacher at Elkhorn Area High School before her campaign. Wicklund is currently the village president of Union Grove.

TMJ4 Wisconsin State Senator Stephen Nass.

The November ballot for Nass' territory, Senate District 11, will be Democrat Adam Duda and Republican Ellen Schutt.

Duda describes himself on his campaign page as a service leader who immigrated to the United States at age 9. Schutt previously served Wisconsin in Assembly District 31 from 2023 to 2025 but chose not to seek re-election when her district was redrawn.

Watch: Walworth County voters find out who could replace House Speaker Robin Vos and State Senator Stephen Nass...

State Assembly Seats 11, 33 up for grabs

A total of nine candidates vied for Vos and Nass' seats on Tuesday. Each party primary for those seats featured more than one candidate.

Republican Party of Walworth County chairman Chris Goebel said it will be hard to replace Vos and Nass' presence in Madison.

"In this case, yeah, there's some big shoes to fill," Goebel said. "They always had Wisconsin at heart, and I thank them for everything that they've done for us."

TMJ4 The map of Wisconsin Senate District 11, which includes the boundaries for Assembly District 33 (in orange).

However, some Walworth County voters such as Jim Schweitzer said they are ready for a change in representation.

"Vos made a lot of questionable decisions, as far as I'm concerned," Schweitzer said. "It's an opportunity for some better ideas and some progressive forward thinking."

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