Salsa and tortilla entrepreneur eager to open first store after success at Lake Geneva Farmers Market

LAKE GENEVA — Jonathan Correa built La Cosecha Tortilla Company's reputation at the weekly Lake Geneva Farmers Market for years. He will soon open a restaurant near Delavan Lake to feed the demand all week.

TMJ4 La Cosecha Tortilla Company owner Jonathan Correa prepares a sample at the Lake Geneva Farmers Market.

"I have a great consistent customer base who keeps asking me if I'm going to open up a brick-and-mortar," Correa said. "Pretty much every week, they say, 'You need to open up a store.'"

TMJ4 A Lake Geneva Farmers Market visitor purchases several La Cosecha products while La Cosecha owner Jonathan Correa looks on.

La Cosecha will open its first brick-and-mortar tortilleria and restaurant next to Riga-Tony's Delicatezzi Italiano off of Highway 50. Correa hopes it can open within the next three weeks.

TMJ4 The future home of La Cosecha Tortilla Company in Delavan.

Correa, who is from nearby Sharon and graduated from Big Foot High School, will still maintain a presence at the Lake Geneva Farmers Market after the restaurant opens.

TMJ4 La Cosecha Tortilla Company founder Jonathan Correa.

"It's really been beautiful to see how the local food moment has continued to grow out and how farmers markets like Lake Geneva give us the opportunity to get in front of people," Correa said.

TMJ4 A Lake Geneva Farmers Market visitor samples Jonathan Correa's chips and salsa.

He said handing out samples of salsa at the farmers market is one of the main ingredients for La Cosecha's success. Visitors such as Anastasia Kukla of Elkhorn instantly became fans of Correa's cooking once they had a taste.

TMJ4 An arrangement of La Cosecha salsas at the Lake Geneva Farmers Market.

"It is fantastic, the best salsa," said Kukla, who tried his salsa for the first time Thursday and bought several jars of it on the spot. "I compare it to restaurant quality, it is so good. I'll definitely be at his restaurant buying more salsa, for sure."

TMJ4 Lake Geneva Farmers Market customer Anastasia Kukla.

La Cosecha is not the first food business to launch from the Lake Geneva Farmers Market. Michael Anganos of Williams Bay started selling Yaya's Greek Almond Dip at the farmers market a decade ago, which you can now find at grocery stores such as Sendik's and Fresh Thyme.

Watch: Salsa and tortilla entrepreneur eager to open first store after success at Lake Geneva Farmers Market

Salsa and tortilla entrepreneur eager to open first store after success at Lake Geneva Farmers Market

"When you do the farmer's markets, the stores say, 'How about you come here?'" Anganos recalled. "It's a progression."

TMJ4 Yaya's Greek Almond Dip owner Michael Anganos.

Anganos and Yaya's still has a popular presence at the farmers market. His stall is next to Correa's and he has mentored him on how to build La Cosecha's brand beyond Broad Street.

"He was actually the guy who bought some of my first tortillas," Correa said.

TMJ4 Tortilla chips from the La Cosecha Tortilla Company on display at the Lake Geneva Farmers Market.

"If you don't give back what has been freely given to you, you need to check yourself," Anganos said.

The Lake Geneva Farmers Market happens every Thursday morning between May and October in and around Horticultural Hall.

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