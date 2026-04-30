Owner of LD's BBQ in East Troy prepares restaurant's future while managing renal cancer

EAST TROY — Leon Davis' namesake restaurant LD's BBQ has become a destination restaurant in Walworth County. He's coming to terms with his mortality but assured customers the meat he made famous will live on.

TMJ4 LD's BBQ in East Troy.

Davis still visits his East Troy restaurant but walks with a cane and can no longer cook brisket and ribs how he used to. He was diagnosed with renal cancer and said he may not have much longer to live.

TMJ4 LD's BBQ owner Leon Davis stands behind the counter of his restaurant.

"It's spread into my bones," Davis said. "From my knees to my neck, it's pretty rotten. I don't know how to say to my customers I'm going to miss them."

Davis posted to social media from the LD's BBQ page this week to clear up rumors that the restaurant would close after he passes away. Davis said there is another chef in the kitchen he trusts with his smoker recipes and that "LD's is going nowhere."

TMJ4 An employee cuts a brisket at LD's BBQ in East Troy.

"I'll haunt my employees if they're not doing what they need to do," Davis joked.

Davis opened the brick-and-mortar LD's BBQ in 2013 after building his reputation and recipes with a food truck. That's when loyal customer David Miller first discovered the barbeque.

TMJ4 Meat sits on the smoker at LD's BBQ in East Troy.

"We drove by when he was smoking meat in the gas station parking lot and we smelled it," said Miller, who often drives 45 minutes from Pleasant Prairie to load up on LD's. "Ever since then, it's been love at first sight."

Davis said the word has spread far beyond Walworth County and Wisconsin.

TMJ4 Customers of LD's BBQ have covered the restaurant's walls with notes of appreciation.

"A group once flew in from Washington, DC," Davis recalled. "They were told if they were flying across country with their private plane, they needed to refuel in East Troy and have LD's."

Davis still tries to stop by to greet customers even after his cancer has spread. He said they are the reason he hopes LD's thrives long after he is gone.

TMJ4 LD's BBQ owner Leon Davis loads wood into the restaurant's smoker.

"This is what I was truly meant to do with my life," Davis said.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip