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Mother of woman killed in train accident finds relief in support during benefit concert

Anna Crawford's daughter Lana died at just 20 years old
Anna Crawford said it has been hard to smile since her 20-year-old daughter Lana was hit and killed by a commuter train in July. A benefit concert in Lana's honor helped get some of her joy back.
Mother of woman killed in train accident finds relief in support during benefit concert
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KENOSHA, Wis. — Anna Crawford said it has been hard to smile since her 20-year-old daughter Lana was hit and killed by a commuter train in July. A benefit concert in Lana's honor Friday night helped get some of her joy back.

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A picture of the late Lana Crawford displayed during a benefit concert in her honor.

"I know my daughter would be really happy right now," Anna Crawford said. "She would have enjoyed it herself."

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Lana Crawford's mother Anna.

The benefit at the Brat Stop in Kenosha featured live music, a silent auction, and arts and crafts vendors since Lana was interested in the arts.

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Necklaces made in honor of the late Lana Crawford.

The vendors included Krissy Wendell of The Rabbit Hole in Lake Geneva, who said Lana often stopped in her shop to browse for jewelry and tea sets.

"It broke my heart that somebody with so much joy and happiness left us too soon," Wendell said. "I didn't know how many people she reached. It's bringing everybody together, it's something magical."

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The Rabbit Hole store owner Krissy Wendell

Anna said the proceeds from the benefit will help her and her nine-year-old soon stay afloat. She said Lana helped pay for utilities before the accident and that she took several weeks off of work following her daughter's death.

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A picture of the late Lana Crawford displayed during a benefit concert in her honor.

"It's going to help tremendously," Anna Crawford said. "I'll be able to get back on track with bills and have gas in my vehicle so I can get my son where he needs to be."

While the Crawford family is still mourning Lana, the benefit concert proved to be a bright light in dark times.

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A picture of the late Lana Crawford on display at the Brat Stop in Kenosha.

"It's just brought me and my family a lot of joy," Anna Crawford said. "It's been bittersweet."

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Meet your Walworth County Reporter: Taj Simmons