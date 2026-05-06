Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
11  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityWalworth County

Actions

Lake Geneva shop owner hopes all-day free parking on Wednesdays can attract locals downtown again

'We Love Locals Wednesdays' will likely start next month
Alethea Salgado is concerned that people who live in Lake Geneva no longer spend money downtown. She developed the idea of 'We Love Locals Wednesdays' to try and reverse the trend.
Lake Geneva shop owner hopes all-day free parking on Wednesdays can attract locals downtown
LAKE GENEVA PARKING PLAN.jpg
Posted
and last updated

LAKE GENEVA — Alethea Salgado is concerned that people who live in Lake Geneva no longer spend money downtown. She developed the idea of 'We Love Locals Wednesdays' to try and reverse the trend.

downtown lake geneva 1.jpg
Downtown Lake Geneva.

"If we don't all work together, Lake Geneva fails," said Salgado, who owns the Treasure Cove on Main Street alongside her mother. "You just don't see as many locals as you used to. I'd like to see more people, I really would."

alethea salgado.jpeg
Alethea Salgado owns the Treasure Cove in Lake Geneva alongside her mother.

Salgado's idea would offer free parking all day on Wednesdays for drivers with a Lake Geneva parking sticker instead of the usual three-hour limit. In addition, certain businesses would stay open later and offer discounts to Lake Geneva residents.

lake geneva parking sticker.jpg
A City of Lake Geneva parking sticker.

"It's important to keep some of your dollars within our community so we can support the people in our community and support local business owners to help them thrive," Salgado said.

Salgado worked together with the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District and city officials on We Love Locals Wednesdays. She first presented the idea to city council in April and she expects the measure will be approved and implemented by early June.

downtown lake geneva 3.jpg
Downtown Lake Geneva.

Jeanne Looze is a bartender at Lake Geneva Billiards, which is right across Main Street from Salgado's store. She said she is all in on Salgado's plan to attract Lake Geneva residents.

jeanne looze.jpeg
Jeanne Looze works as a bartender in downtown Lake Geneva.

"I don't know where they need to begin, but parking would be a great thing to help the community," Looze said. "I think it's going to be a great opportunity to bring more people in."

lake geneva parking.jpg
A Lake Geneva parking enforcement agent.

Salgado said she hopes We Love Locals Wednesdays lives up to its name and proves downtown Lake Geneva is for everyone.

downtown lake geneva 2.jpg
A shopper in downtown Lake Geneva.

"I want to see new faces," Salgado said. "I want to see people I know come down here and feel as though they want to be here and want to shop here."

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Report a typo

Simmons, Taj Profile Pic 2026(1).png

Meet your Walworth County Reporter: Taj Simmons