LAKE GENEVA — A police chase which started in downtown Lake Geneva late Friday night ended with a car in nearby Lake Como. Some neighbors are now learning the chase went right by their homes at high speed.

Provided to TMJ4 A car is submerged in Lake Como after a police pursuit.

The driver, an 18-year-old from Delavan, now faces charges including recklessly endangering safety and attempting to elude an officer.

Provided by TMJ4 A car is towed out of Lake Como after it ended up inside of the lake after a police pursuit.

According to the criminal complaint, Lake Geneva Police attempted to pull the car over on Broad Street near Wrigley Drive at 11 p.m. Friday night after seeing "a female in the backseat hanging half of her body outside of the window."

WATCH: Lake Geneva residents learning more about weekend police pursuit which ended in Lake Como

Lake Geneva residents learning more about weekend police pursuit which ended in Lake Como

Instead of stopping, the criminal complaint says the driver went the wrong way down Wrigley Drive instead. The criminal complaint says the driver went as fast as 80 miles per hour through neighborhoods where the speed limit is 25 miles per hour.

TMJ4 A driver went the wrong way on Wrigley Drive before ending up in nearby Lake Como, according to Lake Geneva Police.

The driver traveled down Cook Street, Dodge Street, and McDonald Road before turning right at a dead-end intersection onto Schofield Road. The criminal complaint states the car went into the water at about 55 miles per hour.

Provided to TMJ4 A car ended up in Lake Como after a police pursuit.

"They must have been blowing all of the stop signs," said Sara Schladweiler, who lives along the route the driver traveled during then pursuit. "I guess if there were cops behind them, they were definitely blowing the stop lights."

Schladweiler read through the criminal complaint while talking with TMJ4. She said she moved to her home specifically because it's a quieter part of the city for her children.

TMJ4 Sara Schladweiler lives along the route of a police pursuit which ended in Lake Como.

"It's usually super peaceful, I feel like we're in nature on the outskirts of downtown," Schladweiler said. "They knew this road was a good escape route out of Lake Geneva but still went off of the boat ramp? That's insane."

The driver and the three passengers inside of the car survived the crash. According to the criminal complaint, one of the passengers said to police, "I told him to stop."

Provided to TMJ4 A car is towed from Lake Como after it ended up in the lake during a police pursuit.

Two of the passengers were hospitalized with head injuries after the crash.

The driver did not have a license or insurance, according to the criminal complaint.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip