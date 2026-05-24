Lake Geneva Police Department asks public's help finding missing endangered man

LAKE GENEVA — The Lake Geneva Police Department is asking for the public's help finding missing endangered 46-year-old Terrence John Watterson II.

According to a news release from Lake Geneva PD, Watterson is a white man who is 6-feet tall and weighs 260 lbs. with brown eyes and short, wavy brown hair.

Watterson was last in contact with family on May 19 or May 20, the release adds. It is believed that Watterson is off his medication and he is medically diagnosed with schizophrenia.

The release says that Watterson's family called on Thursday, May 21 to request a welfare check on him.

His family was then contacted by the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Department which told them that Watterson was booked and released on burglary charges.

Watterson was last seen leaving on foot from the Sheboygan County Detention Center on May 21 at 7:36 p.m. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue polo and glasses.

Watterson’s vehicle has been impounded, a ping of his cell phone shows it’s either out of service or WiFi only at this time.

If you have any information on Watterson's whereabouts, Lake Geneva PD asks you to call its non-emergency number at (262) 248-4455.

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